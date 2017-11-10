Four Inducted to Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame

Four people were recently inducted into the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame for their outstanding and uncommon contributions to the state's livestock industry.

The ceremony was held at the College of Agriculture and Life Science's Alphin-Stuart Livestock Arena on Virginia Tech's campus during an unveiling of portraits and the 2017 honorees.

Established in 2009, the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame bestows honor and recognition on outstanding Virginians who have made significant contributions to the state's livestock industry and its people. The Virginia Cattlemen's Association, Virginia Pork Industry Association, Virginia Sheep Producers Association, Virginia State Dairymen's Association, and Virginia Horse Council can nominate living or deceased individuals to the Virginia Livestock Hall of Fame.

This year's honorees were:

Diana Dodge, of Montpelier Station, Virginia, established Nokomis Farm and has a world-wide reputation as a premier breeder of hunter horses. She has held many leadership positions in the Virginia Horse Show, U.S. Sport Horse Breeder associations, and the Virginia Horse Council, and has won numerous state and national awards.

William H. Harrison, of Leesburg, Virginia, was a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Loudoun County for 29 years and is also a successful breeder of registered Holstein cattle. Harrison is a dedicated community and civic leader, an author, historian, preservationist, and conservationist of Virginia livestock and agriculture.

G. Richard McClung, Jr., of Bridgewater, Virginia is nationally known as a premier breeder of Angus beef cattle. He enthusiastically led in the development and use of emerging programs and genetic tools widely employed in today's beef industry. He fostered education and development programs for young people. He was recognized with national awards from BIF and the American Angus Association. McClung is a native West Virginian and a West Virginia University alumnus.

Donald H. Horsley, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is an alumnus of Virginia Tech, where he earned a degree in animal science. He is an accomplished pork, beef, and crops farmer, as well as a magnetic livestock and agricultural leader and a model for 4-H youth development. His many awards include Sunbelt Virginia Farmer of the Year 2011, Virginia Pork All-American 1986 and Virginia Pork Industry Service Award. He is a dedicated family man and a community and civic servant.