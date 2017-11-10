Cadet Chosen to Highlight the Colors at the Georgia Tech Game

Cadet Joseph Haynes, of Manassas, Virginia, will receive the flags at this week's football game against Georgia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game. Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team's spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

The cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Haynes, a senior majoring in political science in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with a minor in leadership studies from the corps' Rice Center for Leader Development, was chosen for his well-roundedness and high performance as a cadet and student. He is the recipient of an Emerging Leader Scholarship and is in Army ROTC.