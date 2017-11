CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers are on the scene of a body found in Clay.

Dispatchers say it occurred near the Clay-Maysel Road area just before 9 A.M Friday.

The victim was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

