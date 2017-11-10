Student stabbed by another student at Johnson Central High School

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School.

According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious.

They are believed to be in stable condition.

The other student is in police custody.

School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there is no threat to students at this time.

