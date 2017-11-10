Griffith Honors Veterans Day

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement in honor of Veterans Day.

"Each November 11, Americans honor the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces. We owe our everlasting gratitude to those who risked their lives for this country and its ideals.

"Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, a commemoration of the end of hostilities in World War I. The war that ended on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 was thought of as 'the war to end all wars,' but we know now this is not the case. Then as now, however, there have been heroes ready to take up arms in defense of our country. On this Veterans Day, let us honor them.

"Under the direction of my neighbor, Chairman Phil Roe of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, we have passed a number of bills this year to honor and assist veterans. This week in particular, the House of Representatives passed the following bills:

H.R. 1066 - VA Management Alignment Act of 2017

H.R. 3122 - Veterans Care Financial Protection Act of 2017

H.R. 3562 - To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to furnish assistance for adaptions of residences of veterans in rehabilitation programs under chapter 31 of such title, and for other purposes.

H.R. 3656 - To amend title 38, United States Code, to provide for a consistent eligibility date for provision of Department of Veterans Affairs memorial headstones and markers for eligible spouses and dependent children of veterans whose remains are unavailable.

H.R. 3657 - To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to provide headstones and markers for the graves of spouses and children of veterans who are buried in tribal cemeteries.

H.R. 918 - Veteran Urgent Access to Mental Healthcare Act, as amended

H.R. 1133 - Veterans Transplant Coverage Act of 2017, as amended

H.R. 1900 - National Veterans Memorial and Museum Act

H.R. 2123 - VETS Act of 2017

H.R. 2601 - VICTOR Act of 2017, as amended

H.R. 3634 - SERVE Act of 2017

H.R. 3705- Veterans Fair Debt Notice Act of 2017, as amended

H.R. 3949 - VALOR Act, as amended

H.R. 4173 - Veterans Crisis Line Study Act of 2017, as amended