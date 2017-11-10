Capito, Manchin Announce $27.6 Million for West Virginia Communities

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a total of $27,650,000 for West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Office of Rural Development. Funding will go toward improving water and waste water services in the communities of Moorefield and New Cumberland.

"This funding represents a large investment in the development of basic but critical infrastructure in Moorefield and New Cumberland. The projects benefiting from this funding will allow local leaders to better serve their communities and improve the well-being of West Virginians," Senator Capito said.

"These infrastructure improvements will allow the communities to provide essential services and spur economic success for all residents who call Moorefield and New Cumberland home," Senator Manchin said. "I look forward to watching these projects come to fruition, and I will always work to make sure West Virginia receives necessary support from the federal government to continue to thrive as a state."

Individual Awards Listed Below: