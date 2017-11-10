Update: 2 Suspects Dead After Chase in Greenup County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Two suspects dead after chase in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Two people are dead after a police chase in Greenup County.

The chase ended near the Quik Mart on Bellafonte Road in Flatwoods, Kentucky.   Little details are known at this time, but there is a large police presence on Bellafonte Road. Up to 20 gunshots were fired as a result of the incident.

The Kentucky State Police, Flatwoods Police, Greenup County Sheriff's Department, Russell County Sheriff's Department, and Greenup County EMS are responding to the scene.

Bellefonte Road in Flatwoods, KY will be closed at Brent Ann Drive and the Super Quick for an extended amount of time. Please plan to use alternate routes in that area.

