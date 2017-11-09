Mercer County celebrates College and Career Exploration week

Schools in Mercer County celebrated College and Career Exploration week. Students learned about the different colleges around the state and the benefits to furthering their education.

Bluefield Middle School also had a door decorating contest to show off their favorite college. Shannon Honaker, Bluefield Middle School Assistant Principal, said this was a way for students get excited and motivated about their futures.

"Research shows that the sooner you discuss these options for our students, the more they will be interested in attending higher education after high school," Honaker explained.

Students across Mercer County ended College and Career Exploration week by wearing their favorite college colors.