Pro and Con Reaction to China-West Virginia Energy Plan

There was a lot of pomp and ceremony surrounding President Donald Trump's visit with Chinese leaders, including West Virginia Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, signing a "memorandum of understanding with China Energy. It promises an $83 billion natural gas plant investment in West Virginia. Back home there was a lot of positive reaction following the announcement on Thursday.



"Energy is a critical component and a vital element towards are path of putting West Virginia on progress and opportunity," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, (R) Senate President.

"Well I think it could be huge for West Virginia. You're talking about 83 billion dollars of investment into the state. I think that's an infusion of money that we need," said Del. Rodney Miller, (D) Boone.

Business leaders called it another victory for West Virginia, after the successful road bond referendum, and new business expansions here promising thousands of jobs. Some believe a large natural gas hub could also mean thousands of new residents and workers.

"This means jobs. It means a lot of infusion of millions and billions of dollars of investment in this state," said Chris Hamilton, President Business and Industry Council.

But there are concerns. Environmentalists wonder why there is no wind or solar power in the proposal. They also want air and water quality protected.

"Well the climate impacts of gas are well known. There are methane emissions that are coming from gas pipelines," said Bill Price, Sierra Club of West Virginia.

Construction of new natural gas plants, paid for by Chinese investments, could start in six months.

While many here are excited about the deal, environmentalists said they'll be keeping a close eye on every phase of the regulatory and legislative process.