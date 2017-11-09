American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 awards Citizen of the Year

Each year, the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9 honors a person who devoted his or her life to bettering the community. This year, the organization awarded two members of the Mercer County community with the Citizen of the Year Award.

Those receiving the award were Judge Omar Aboulhosn and Dafney Peters. Brian Krabbe, Retired Command Sergeant Major, said they were chosen for their service to the region.

"Outstanding citizens who go above and beyond. Their heart is in the community. No just with money, but with dedication and time to make the community a better place," Krabbe explained.

The ceremony took place at the City of Bluefield Auditorium. There was also a special performance by the Mountview High School Chorus.