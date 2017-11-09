Mercer County schools pilot news broadcasting program - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Mercer County schools pilot news broadcasting program

By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Three elementary schools in Mercer County have been testing a news broadcasting program called Touchcast. Students get the opportunity to build their own unique newscast.

Third, fourth, and fifth graders at Mercer Elementary School applied to be anchors, reporters, meteorologists, cameramen, and even 'kindness keepers.' Rebecca Vest, Technology Integration Specialist, said students learn how to do everything on their own.

"They're learning to video and film, they're learning to write scripts and interview. The children are writing special reports and they're doing the research to come up with these reports," Vest explained.

Each week they produce weather, sports, share upcoming birthdays and news happening around the world. 'Kindness Keepers' also spotlight different students who have shown good character throughout the week. Vest said the skills they learn in this program go beyond the news industry.

"I think it helps build their self confidence, too. They are able to sit here and watch themselves on the news. They make mistakes, but they realize that making mistakes are ok and that practice makes perfect," Vest said.

These videos are then uploaded to a YouTube channel and broadcast around the school. Mercer, Oakvale, and Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary Schools were the pilots for this program. The county will roll out Touchcast to all of the elementary schools within the next month. 

