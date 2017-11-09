Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce held annual Mega Business After Hours

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce held their annual Mega Business After Hours at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea Thursday evening, November 9th. Businesses from all over Greenbrier County were in attendance.

Executive Director for the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce, Ashley Vickers said this is all in an effort to showcase the many businesses that are in the Greenbrier Valley.

"This is great for our members. It gives them a chance to showcase their goods products and services to the Greenbrier Valley," said Vickers.

Over 60 businesses were in attendance and interacting with the community.