1 Person Killed, 1 Injured in I-77 Crash, All Lanes Shut Down

All lanes of I-77 are shut down after a fatal two vehicle semi crash in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. at mile marker 78 on I-77.

The two vehicles involved are tractor-trailers.

One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Kanawha County EMS, WV State Police, East Bank Fire, Cabin Creek Fire, and Pratt Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.