GEHS Holds Ceremony for Veterans, Dozens of Students Skip Out

Emotions were high as dozens of Greenbrier East High School students left school early before their annual Veteran's Day ceremony.

59News saw the school's attendance sheet where dozens of students signed out early.



Donovan Ward, a Senior at Greenbrier East, said he watched as the students walked out the doors. "I don't think it's right that we've had nearly as many students leave as we had veterans come in," Donovan said.



Many veterans were upset to see dozens of Greenbrier East High School students walk out before the Veteran's Day Ceremony began.



"I think its good for the young people to understand the need to remember and respect, keep your love for your country and your state," said Rob Turner, United States Marine Corps Veteran.



Veterans said they didn't let the absence of some students take away from the beautiful ceremony. Wade Kinsey, an Air Force Veteran, was among the other veterans in the crowd and said he felt very honored. "It put a cold chill over me when we walked through there and everybody was clapping," Kinsey explained.



Like Kinsey, many veterans felt the same way when they walked into Greenbrier East High Schools gymnasium for their ceremony. Every year, Greenbrier East holds this ceremony to celebrate the lives of those who fought for our country.



"I think its a great thing to be honored like this and show our locals support and keep all of the ones who didn't make it home in our memory and never let them be forgotten," Kinsey said.

Seeing the empty table left many veterans with teary eyes thinking of their fellow comrades. Donald Fury served in the Army and said it was hard to hold back tears. "It brought me to tears when I think about those that gave all. Some gave like myself, but some gave all," Fury said.