Community celebration set for downtown Princeton

Revitalization efforts are moving forward in downtown Princeton

Leaders with the Princeton Renaissance Project are inviting the community to come out and get the scoop on all the latest developments that are happening along Mercer Street.

Its called "Community Celebration and Conversation" and includes live music, food, and an opportunity for people to get involved in the future of downtown Princeton.

"So we are just inviting everyone to come and celebrate in the theater," Organizer Lori McKinney said. "I know a lot of people know there are things that are going on but they don't know exactly what so we are going to deliver updates to people and all of the businesses in the neighborhood are going to give an introduction about what they have going on," she said.

The festivities will be held at 6 p.m. on November 16, 2017 at The Renaissance Theater on Mercer Street.