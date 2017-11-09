Tazewell County Sheriff to hold active shooter training for church pastors

Tazewell County law enforcement is planning to meet with local pastors and church leaders next week for an active shooter training session.

The meeting comes in response to the recent church shooting in Texas.

During the meeting Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he will educate the group on how to react and respond during active shooter situations.

"We are trying to be proactive," Hieatt said. "We don't want to wait for something to happen and then say now we need to put a plan into action so we are trying to be proactive and be able to step out and say hey this can happen any day."

The event will include training exercises, tips and advice on how to be prepared and better protect parishioners.

"Some things that you can do if an active shooter comes into your building whether its your place of business, school or a church," Hieatt said. "Also some things you can do to try to stay safe and some things you can do to combat that person who's coming in that door."

Tim Boyd is the pastor at East River Church in Bluefield, Va. He is one of several pastors who will be in attendance.

Boyd is also taking steps to make sure a similar attack like the one in Texas doesn't happen in his community. He's designating a group of men from his congregation to undergo a concealed weapons and active shooter training so they can be prepared to respond to an attack if they need to.

"We are going to call them peace keepers," Boyd said. "I don't like security but keep the peace that's basically what we are going to do. We are also installing security cameras and that sort of thing and locking our doors."

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. on November 17, 2017 and will be held at the Richland's Tabernacle Church.

