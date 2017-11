TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS) -- Tazewell County Sheriff's deputies are investigating credit card fraud in the Tazewell area.

Deputies said they are looking for a black man who is believed to be involved in multiple fraudulent credit and debit card transactions over the past week in Southwest Virginia.

Deputies believe the man is traveling in a grey and silver Chrysler 300.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office at 276-988-1166.