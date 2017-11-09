Beckley's V.A. Medical Center Thanks Volunteers

On November 9, 2017, the Beckley V.A. Medical Center acknowledged their veteran volunteers who donate their time and talents at the facility. Cake, ice cream, and fellowship complemented the ceremony. From Beckley V.A. Medical Center's director Stacy Vasquez on down, many at today's event know what it truly means to serve.

"I'm a veteran and many of my staff are veterans also," Vasquez said. "More than that, a lot of the family members of veterans work here, too. Everyone's got a connection to veterans that works here as well."

More than 36 percent of all V.A. volunteers across the nation have served to some capacity in the military.