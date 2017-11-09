Coal City Residents Stunned Over Break-Ins

Coal City resident Jason Sheets was dropping off his kids at the bus Thursday morning when he says he noticed something strange about his car in the driveway.

"I looked over at the car," Sheets said. "I noticed my license plate was gone. It was ransacked. They took my cell phone (and) all kinds of stuff."

Becoming a victim of a crime like this is never fun. But there are things you can do to make sure what happened to Sheets - does not happen to you. Authorities say to remove all valuables, double-check when you lock your car, and enforce a neighborhood watch.

"Good communication helps," said West Virginia State trooper Joshua Kincaid. "Talk to everybody to see what's going on."

In the meantime, Coal City residents are taking proactive measures, including calling the Sheriff's department to look into the crimes.

"We just want some attention brought to this because this needs to be stopped," Sheets said. "These are people's livelihood. These are hardworking, honest people."

If you have any information about this crime or other thefts in the area, you're asked to call the Raleigh County sheriff's department.