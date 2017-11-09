Middle School in Beckley Takes A Day To Appreciate Veterans

A local middle school took the time to thank and appreciate veterans for their service.



Beckley Stratton Middle School celebrated Veterans Day by holding an assembly. Students honored and received speeches from a few veterans that showed up for this event. The principal got everyone to chant 'USA' while waving their American flags. Their band also played patriotic songs to honor those who fought. Students we spoke to said this is personal for them.

"Both of my grandparents fought in the war, and I respect someone that is going to go fight for my rights even though they may not know me."