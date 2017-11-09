Veterans Museum Is Bringing Wartime History To Life

Raleigh County Veterans Museum is bringing old wartime heroes to life.

Saturday, November 11, the museum will be showcasing a variety of wartime uniforms from the Revolutionary War to Desert Storm. Volunteers will be walking around at the parade and at Raleigh County Veterans Museum in period accurate uniforms to give people a nostalgic feeling. This is also to give people a closer look at what these soldiers wore and what they carried. Patrick Parker, Curator of 'Living History' said he really wants to educate people about the history of these wars by bringing them to life.

"I've always had an interest in history, definitely living history has always been a thing, I've been a civil war reenactor for about 10 years, just recently devolved around world war II and Vietnam reenacting more in depth." Parker, said.

Raleigh County Veterans Museum will be having their healing field ceremony this Saturday, November 11, at 2 o'clock to remember those fallen soldiers.