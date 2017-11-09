Retired Veteran To Lead Parade in Beckley This Weekend

A retired veteran will be leading the Beckley Veterans Day parade this weekend.

Claude Walker Jr. serves as the Grand Marshal of the American Legion of Raleigh County. Walker served in the army and fought in World War II and the Korean War. Hanging in a shadow box on his wall are his many different medals; including a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a World War II Victory Medal. This is just a few of the many he's collected. Walker says he's proud to say he's fought for our country and believes more people should do the same.

"I could be wrong, but I think every man women and child owes this country something. It's not free, don't let anybody tell you it's free, when you say it's free someone down back behind you paid the price." Walker, said.

The Parade will be held this Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. It will start at Park Middle School and march through the streets of uptown Beckley. There will be a luncheon right after the parade at the American Legion Post 32 on South Kanawha Street.