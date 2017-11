BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) -- Beckley Police are looking for two people who allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card.

Police are searching for a man and woman who used a credit card that was stolen out of a car on Garfield Street on Nov. 7.

Police said the two suspects attempted to use the stolen card at the Walmart in Beckley.

If you recognize these two people, you're asked to call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.