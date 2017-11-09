Manchin nominates 40 students to US service academies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. service academies.

They include 10 nominees each for the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

Students have the opportunity to accept Manchin's recommendation. Final admission is determined by each academy.

