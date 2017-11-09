Deputies: Man arrested after shooting girlfriend in front of child

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Nicholas County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man they say shot his girlfriend in front of a child.

Deputies said they responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the Fenwick area around 1 Thursday morning. While responding to the scene, deputies were informed that a woman was shot and ran to a neighbors home for help and a 7-year-old was still inside the home with the suspect.

Officers found Rahsann Strayhorn in the home and arrested him. They said the child was unharmed and transported to Summersville, where Child Protective Services took custody.

Strayhorn's girlfriend was transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center for a gun shot wound to the leg.

Strayhorn is charged with Malicious Wounding, Wanton Endangerment, and Child Endangerment. Other charges are pending. He was transported to the Central Regional Jail to await arraignment.

The shooting is still under investigation.