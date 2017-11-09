Some fidget spinners found to contain lead - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new CBS News report says that some fidget spinners being sold across the country contain lead.

The report says the US Public Interest Research Group found that some of the spinners sold at Target stores contain dangerously high levels of lead.

The Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass tested at 33,000 parts per million for lead — some 300 times the 100 parts per million allowable for children’s toys. The lead level in another model, the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner in Metal, tested at 1,300 parts per million.

Target responded to the report by claiming the toys are made for children 14 and over, so CPSC lead restrictions for children don’t apply.

Lead poisoning is most dangerous for young children.

CBS News has the full report.

