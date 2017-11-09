Retired Navy vet charged with kidnapping woman found dead - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Retired Navy vet charged with kidnapping woman found dead

A retired Navy veteran has been charged with kidnapping a young woman whose body was found in North Carolina after she went missing from a naval base in Virginia.
    
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement that 45-year-old Eric Brian Brown was charged Wednesday with kidnapping 19-year-old Ashanti Billie.
    
Billie was reported missing Sept. 18 when she failed to show up for work at a restaurant on the Navy base in Norfolk, Virginia. Her body was found Sept. 29 behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
    
A criminal complaint says Billie's body was found a few hundred yards from Brown's childhood home.
    
Prosecutors say Brown, a 21-year Navy veteran, visited the restaurant where Billie worked almost daily.

