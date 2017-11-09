Woman accused of swapping barcodes, paying only $3.70 for $1,800 - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Woman accused of swapping barcodes, paying only $3.70 for $1,800 worth of electronics

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly swapped barcodes at a Walmart clearance department and paid only $3.70 for $1,800 worth of electronics, according to the TC Palm. 

A loss prevention officer said 25-year-old Cheyenne Amber West and another woman picked up several high-priced items from the store’s electronics department and covered the barcodes with stickers of merchandise from the clearance department.

When the women took the items to self-checkout, they paid $1,821 less than what they should have.

“I am just trying to get gifts for my son that I cannot afford. The computer is for my husband. Since he just got me a Coach purse, I figured he deserved something nice, as well,” West said.

West is being held at the Indian River County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

