Deputies: Drugs and cash found in Fayette County man's home

POWELLTON, WV (WVNS) -- A Fayette County man was arrested on Wednesday after drugs and cash were allegedly found at his home.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said the investigation began when employees with the Fayette County Community Corrections Program conducted a home check at Justin Young' s home in Powellton. Deputies said workers found what they believed to be methamphetamine. They immediately notified law enforcement.

During a search, law enforcement officers said they found a large quantity of methamphetamine and nearly $3,000.00 in cash. Young was arrested on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was unable to post a $10,000.00 bond and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.

Investigators said Young was on GPS monitoring by Community Corrections as a bond condition for a previous arrest for kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. Community Corrections will reportedly be filing for the revocation of these bond conditions on Thursday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.