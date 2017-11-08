One local county trying to fight opioid epidemic

It's an epidemic that is taking over the Mountain State - drug overdoses. But Fayette County is putting the spotlight on this issue hoping to spark a change.

Recently Netflix filmed a documentary close to home in Cabell County, it's called Heroin(e). On Wednesday evening, November 8th, the Historic Theater in Fayetteville was full of people from all over the county waiting to watch the documentary. This eye opening film is inspiring people here in Fayette County to make a change.

Telina Humphrey is the Director of Celebrate Recovery, she said there is hope to ending this issue.

"It takes all of us working together and you know we can make a difference. I truly believe that and with God's help," said Humphrey.

In 2016 there were 116 drug overdoses in Fayette County. This year, there have already been 351 overdoses. But, the county is trying to offer opportunities for those struggling with addiction. Drug court is just one of those programs trying to get addicts back on their feet.

Drug court participant Theresa Jordan said this program changed her life.

"Drug court has enabled me to change my life in so many other ways. And a lot of my biggest issues are no longer issues anymore.

The screening of the documentary was put on by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, the health department, and prosecuting office. They want the community to know they can't fight this problem alone but also not to give up hope.