West Virginia Congressional District 3 Race Gets Crowded; GOP Chair Lucas In

The field is getting more crowded for the District-3 Congressional race in West Virginia. Republican state party chairman Conrad Lucas announced on Wednesday he will give up that post to run for the third Congressional seat being vacated by Congressman Evan Jenkins. Democrats think they can win back the seat they lost in 2014. .

"West Virginia gave Donald Trump his largest victory of any state. Our voters spoke loudly and clearly. Donald Trump needs folks in Washington who are ready to help drain the swamp and build the wall and push for tax reform and all the things that will make our state and our country great again," Lucas said.

"We need economic opportunity. We need good paying jobs, access to affordable health care and beyond all measures, be able to fight this opioid epidemic. That's exactly what I've been doing while in Huntington," said Mayor Steve Williams, (D) (R) Candidate for U.S. House WV-3.

Also running with Conrad Lucas in the Republican primary will be Delegate Rupie Phillips and Delegate Carol Miller. Former Delegate Rick Snuffer and Doctor Ayne Amjad are also seeking the GOP nod. Joining Mayor Steve Williams in the Democratic primary are State Senator Richard Ojeda and businessman Paul Davis. The primary is May of 2018.