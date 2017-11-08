Darker Days Spark Seasonal Affective Disorder

As the sun begins to fade, we notice nights are getting colder and the days are getting shorter. During the fall and winter seasons we experience less sunlight that can lead to some experiencing mood changes. Those mood changes can stem from Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Shari Modlin, Licensed Professional Therapist, said its important to recognize the signs of SAD.



"If you have SAD, you tend not to want to go outside and you don't want to do anything, you don't want to hang out with your friends, you feel tired, fatigue, you're eating more carbs, that's a big trigger there because carbs make you feel better," Modlin said.



But professionals have some quick and easy solutions to solve this seasonal problem.



"If you can step outside just to catch sun I mean that would be nice, that would be ideal; really our bodies are like in tune with nature itself, the sun has affects,"



In order to cope with SAD many people use an SAD light that transmits the same affects of the sun in order to help cope with symptoms of the disorder. If you notice a difference in your behavior or emotions you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.



"If you find yourself turning to alcohol to self soothe, to make yourself feel better is another big trigger to know that you need to finally see someone as soon as you can," Modlin explained.

