Mercer County man holds annual sleeping bag drive

A Mercer County man is stepping up to combat homelessness in Southern West Virginia.

Ramey Ford employee, Fred Kinder has started his annual sleeping bag drive to help those in need.

Last year he was able to collect and distribute more than 5,000 sleeping bags and this year he's looking to do the same.

He said if people can drop off a sleeping bag at Ramey Ford he promises to get it in the right hands.

"When you get out there and see it, Google it, look how many homeless people are out there," Kinder said. There are a lot of people out there and we have them here in our area in Princeton. "We are just running into a lot of homeless people out there and I am just doing a small part because God has blessed me and I want to just do what I can do to help people."



Ramey Ford will be collecting sleeping bags from now until December 15th. For more information on other drop off locations you can visit Kinder's Warm a Heart, Give a Bed Facebook page.