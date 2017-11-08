Greenbrier County Pharmacy Teams Up with LPD To Collect Drugs

Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy and the Lewisburg Police Department are coming together to collect drugs. November 9th they'll be collecting unused drugs including prescription and over the counter medication, liquid medication, and inhalers.

The partnership with the Lewisburg Police Department allows them to collect controlled substances as well. This is all an effort to keep a safe and environmentally friendly community.

Mary Page Nemcik, Director of Marketing for Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy, said it is very important to dispose of these drugs correctly.



"We accept them back and they go back to a reverse distributor and they're incinerated; it's important not to put them down the drain and flush them down the toilets because it ends up back in the water systems.



They will be collecting drugs tomorrow, November 9th, at the Shepherd Center in the Lewisburg United Methodist Church from 11:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.