Longest-Running Veteran's Day Parade Ready in Welch

Saturday, November 11, 2017, the city of Welch will be having their 99th Veterans Day Parade, which is the longest-running of its kind in the entire country. Titled “Kneel for the Cross, Stand For the Flag,” it will feature numerous churches, the MountView & RiverView football teams, and so much more.

The veterans they will be honoring cannot wait to see what more is in store.

"There's more things for people to see," said Retired Army Corporal Don Haggerman, "The little kids enjoy it, and I enjoy it!"

The parade will start at 10 am with the majority of the route running right through Main Street.