McDowell Food Bank to Get Lift with Equipment

Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Bank in Kimball will be receiving a new forklift the weekend of November 10, 2017 with help from Richard Ojeda and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

The food bank said this will replace their current forklift, which is completely dead with a broken engine head. This heavy machinery helps them handle the 26,000 pounds of food they receive each month as part of Operation Blessing. Linda McKinney of Five Loaves and Two Fish told 59 News she is so excited that she will "kiss the ground (the forklift) comes on" when it arrives this weekend.