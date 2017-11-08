Monroe County BOE proposes revised bond referendum

The Monroe County Board of Education is taking another shot at securing some much needed funding from the state to build two new schools.

In June 2017, the board tried to get a $10 million bond referendum to pass to upgrade multiple schools, but it failed. The board is hoping for a better outcome the second time around.

"The hopes of a new school for Peterstown if the bond does not pass on November 18th for now it would be dead," school board member Danny Evans said.

The board plans to construct a $24 million facility to replace both Peterstown Elementary and Peterstown Middle School. According to Evans, the schools are in desperate need of upgrades and renovations.

"Its constant constant issues with heating and cooling just typical issues that pertain to buildings that are more than 50 years old."

He said both schools need new roofs, windows, libraries, and new heating and air conditioning units.

The West Virginia School Building Authority has allocated $16 million towards the project but if the bond does not pass those funds will end up in another county.

"We've got kindergarten and Pre-K students that have to walk outside to go to the cafeteria to eat lunch and go to the gym for P.E. class. It's a safety thing that's huge," Evans said.

Evans also addressed tax costs concerns. He said if the bond passes people living in Monroe County will only see a slight increase in property taxes.



"A house that's worth $150,000 that appraises at $150,000 you're talking about your taxes going up $6 per month," Evans said. "A lot of houses in Monroe County don't appraise for $150,000 so the impact is going to be minimal."

Election day will be held on November 18, 2017.