Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.
"It is such an honor to recommend 40 of West Virginia's brightest young men and women to the U.S. service academies," Senator Manchin said. "All of our students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country. Many are also striving to carry on their families' proud military heritage. Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students, because a nomination to one of our elite service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders."
The students are from the following counties: Boone, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wirt and Wood.
Senator Joe Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies. Students have the opportunity to accept Senator Manchin's recommendation and final admission is determined by the respective academy.
Air Force Academy
- Stephanie Adkison-Sacra Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County
- Logan Cook Shady Spring High School, Raleigh County
- Jocelynn Cooper Sherman High School, Boone County
- Rebecca Koscis North Marion High School, Marion County
- Dominic Lough Grafton High School, Taylor County
- Rocky Pallotta University High School, Monongalia County
- Andrew J. Panzarella USAFA Prep, Home of record: Jefferson County
- Bryce Turney Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
- Zachary Tysor Elkins High School, Randolph County
- Cameron Zobrist Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County
Military Academy at West Point
- Victoria Carson Homeschooled, Home of Record; Nicholas County
- Derek Dearth Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
- Holly Edwards Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County
- Ethan Gottlieb Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
- Michael Hall Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
- Matthew Martin Riverside High School, Kanawha County
- Jordon Nibert Fayetteville High School, Fayette County
- Cameron Patterson Hurricane High School, Putnam County
- Keith Skaggs Grafton High School, Taylor County
- Vaughn Thacker Princeton High School, Mercer County
Naval Academy
- Liam Bailey Hurricane High School, Putnam County
- Jackson Crouse Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
- Tanner Harris Independence High School, Raleigh County
- Alex Inman Springs Mills High School, Berkeley County
- Josephine Laing Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County
- Sean Marineau Homeschooled, Home of Record: Jefferson County
- Katie Payne Clay County High School, Clay County
- Jack Stryker Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
- Trey Toland North Marion High School, Marion County
- George Triplett Elkins High School, Randolph County
Merchant Marine Academy
- Drew A. Adams Marshall University, Wirt County
- Trenton Begley Liberty High School, Raleigh County
- Addison Deviese George Washington High School, Jackson County
- James Ellis Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan County
- Aaron C. Flowers WVU University, Monongalia County
- Cameron Kellar Trinity Christian School, Monongalia County
- Quentein Lavalle USNA Prep, Home of Record; Jefferson County
- Caleb Stutzman Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County
- Isaac Waters Parkersburg High School, Wood County
- Sada Wright Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County