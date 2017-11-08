Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Manchin Announces Service Academy Nominations

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he will nominate 40 West Virginia students from 22 counties to the U.S. Service Academies, which include the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point.

"It is such an honor to recommend 40 of West Virginia's brightest young men and women to the U.S. service academies,"  Senator Manchin said.  "All of our students worked hard to earn these nominations and are determined to serve our country.  Many are also striving to carry on their families' proud military heritage.  Today, I join all West Virginians in congratulating these hardworking and committed students, because a nomination to one of our elite service academies will develop these young men and women to become our next generation of military leaders."

The students are from the following counties:  Boone, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Wirt and Wood.

Senator Joe Manchin is recommending the following students to the service academies.  Students have the opportunity to accept Senator Manchin's recommendation and final admission is determined by the respective academy.

Air Force Academy

  • Stephanie Adkison-Sacra    Robert C. Byrd High School, Harrison County
  • Logan Cook                         Shady Spring High School, Raleigh County
  • Jocelynn Cooper                 Sherman High School, Boone County
  • Rebecca Koscis                   North Marion High School, Marion County
  • Dominic Lough                     Grafton High School, Taylor County
  • Rocky Pallotta                      University High School, Monongalia County
  • Andrew J. Panzarella           USAFA Prep, Home of record:  Jefferson County
  • Bryce Turney                        Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
  • Zachary Tysor                       Elkins High School, Randolph County
  • Cameron Zobrist                   Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County

Military Academy at West Point

  • Victoria Carson                     Homeschooled, Home of Record; Nicholas County
  • Derek Dearth                         Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
  • Holly Edwards                       Teays Valley Christian School, Putnam County
  • Ethan Gottlieb                       Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
  • Michael Hall                           Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
  • Matthew Martin                     Riverside High School, Kanawha County
  • Jordon Nibert                        Fayetteville High School, Fayette County
  • Cameron Patterson               Hurricane High School, Putnam County
  • Keith Skaggs                         Grafton High School, Taylor County
  • Vaughn Thacker                    Princeton High School, Mercer County

Naval Academy

  • Liam Bailey                             Hurricane High School, Putnam County
  • Jackson Crouse                      Jefferson High School, Jefferson County
  • Tanner Harris                           Independence High School, Raleigh County
  • Alex Inman                              Springs Mills High School, Berkeley County
  • Josephine Laing                      Wheeling Park High School, Ohio County
  • Sean Marineau                        Homeschooled, Home of Record:  Jefferson County
  • Katie Payne                             Clay County High School, Clay County
  • Jack Stryker                             Wheeling Central High School, Ohio County
  • Trey Toland                              North Marion High School, Marion County
  • George Triplett                         Elkins High School, Randolph County

Merchant Marine Academy

  • Drew A. Adams                          Marshall University, Wirt County
  • Trenton Begley                           Liberty High School, Raleigh County
  • Addison Deviese                        George Washington High School, Jackson County
  • James Ellis                                 Chapmanville Regional High School, Logan County
  • Aaron C. Flowers                        WVU University, Monongalia County
  • Cameron Kellar                           Trinity Christian School, Monongalia County
  • Quentein Lavalle                         USNA Prep, Home of Record; Jefferson County
  • Caleb Stutzman                           Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County
  • Isaac Waters                               Parkersburg High School, Wood County
  • Sada Wright                                 Gilmer County High School, Gilmer County  
