Local Organization Gives Back For The Holidays

With Thanksgiving around the corner one organization is rounding up food for those in need.



Mountain State Centers For Independent Living is having their Tommy Sizemore Food Drive. Sizemore was a very dedicated volunteer for the center. He had a disability and passed away when he was 27. This is the 7th year Mountain State Centers For Independent Living has held this food drive. They're collecting non perishable food items through the month of November. They have boxes at Kroger, two at Food Lion as well at two at Walgreens at the center on Prince Street.

"Our theme here at the center is providing West Virginians with disabilities a better life and so not only are we doing that we're also trying to reach out and give back and pay it forward for other people as well." Employment Specialist with Mountain State Centers For Independent Living, Ken Harer, said.

All of the food will be donated to Carpenter's Corner and Brian's Safehouse in Beckley.