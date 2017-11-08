Police: Wyoming County man arrested after making terroristic threats towards Mullens church

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVNS) -- A Wyoming County man is behind bars after police said he made terroristic threats at a church where he used to work.

Mullens Police and Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert Cooper, 62, of Mullens.

Police said Cooper made threats towards a local church he used to be the choir director at before he was let go.

Cooper was also arrested for DUI from an accident Wednesday in Mullens, resulting in one person being transported to the hospital.

He’s being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

