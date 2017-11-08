New River CTC Foundation Awards Registration Days Scholarships

The New River Community and Technical College Foundation is pleased to recognize the 2017-2018 Registration Days scholarship winners:

Desiree Bell is a transfer student to New River CTC from Concord University. She lives in McDowell County, attends the Mercer County Campus and is a general studies major.

Tamber Lilly plans to graduate from the Medical Laboratory Technician program at the Raleigh County campus and become a laboratory technician at a local hospital or health care facility.

Makayla Walton is a general studies major at new River CTC's Raleigh County campus. After graduation, she plans to transfer to a four-year-college and pursue a degree in nursing.

Registration events for the fall semester were held at New River CTC campuses in August. To be eligible for the $1,000 scholarship, students were required to initiate the registration process during one of the Registration Day events. The three scholarship winners were chosen through a random drawing.

Registration Days for the spring semester will be held in January and scholarship give-always will be announced again before the start of the semester.

During the 2017-2018 academic year, the New River CTC Foundation will fun more than $85,000 in scholarships to students attending the college's four campuses. This year's scholarship recipients were honored at a reception in September at the campus in beaver.

For information about New River CTC scholarships, visit http://nrctcf.org or contact Michael Green at (304) 929-1042 or foundation@newriver.edu. For information on the application process and programs, call (866) 349-3739 or email admissions@newriver.edu.