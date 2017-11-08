WVU Tech Celebrates First Generation Students

A local college is celebrating those who will be the first in their families to go to college.

WVU Tech's mission during their "First Generation Week" is to celebrate their first generation students, faculty and staff. Faculty said nearly 60 percent of students on campus are the first in their families to attend college. Staff at WVU Tech said they support all of their students, but those who are first generation students have another set of barriers to overcome.

"They may have support at home but also have family obligations, where parents or guardians want them to help at home and assist paying for bills, things like that," Dean for TRIO and diversity programs, Scott Robertson, said. "So we really want to make sure they know they have additional support here. That they can come to a faculty or staff member, have questions answered, especially if they have the same background as them so it kind of really helps provide another layer of support for those students."

The campus will be holding events for their first generation students throughout until November 10, 2017. For more information on these events you can visit https://calendar.wvu.edu/site/wvutech/event/first-generation-celebration/

