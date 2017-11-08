Successful Fall Season for Active Southern West Virginia Kids Run Clubs

Active Southern West Virginia (Active SWV) Kids Run Clubs seek to help kids to develop an enjoyment and understanding of exercise, while learning healthy habits that extend beyond the program. Participants learn the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle, team building, and techniques for being a healthy runner in a 6-8 week program that emphasizes confidence building and inclusivity.
The fall 2017 season of Active SWV Kids Run Clubs finished for the 15 elementary and middle schools participating in the program. The Active SWV Kids Run Club Program has seen immense growth during its 3 years. Over 1000 youth and over 100 volunteer coaches participated this fall, the largest numbers the program has ever seen. Active SWV welcomed 5 new schools to the Kids Run Club family this season, bringing the total number of Kids Run Clubs that participated throughout the calendar year to 21 schools and 2 community groups. Returning Kids Run Clubs have also grown their participation numbers, in many cases at least one-fourth or one-third of the overall school population participates in Run Club.
Active SWV Kids Run Clubs give students the skills and confidence to be physically active daily. Volunteer coaches, often teachers or family members, completed an in-depth training from Active SWV that taught them how to lead a safe, effective, and engaging Kids Run Clubs. During practices, participants played running intensive games and completed training runs. The atmosphere of the club is inclusive, positive, and non-competitive to ensure that students of all levels can find personal success and enjoyment. All skill levels are welcome in the club and there is no fee to participate. While many Kids Run Clubs will take a brief hiatus until the spring semester, several will continue during the winter months. Active SWV Kids Run Clubs occurred at the following schools this fall:
Each season of Active SWV Kids Run Clubs end in a celebratory Fun Run. Fun Runs are non-competitive, race-like events that celebrate the hard work of youth participants. Youth work towards the goal of participating in the Fun Run all season. This fall, many Kids Run Clubs added their own flair to the Fun Run event, having themes such as Color Runs, Costume/Halloween Runs, or Obstacle Course Runs. The events are not timed, and all participants received finisher medals, certificates, and t-shirts. At each Run Club, many siblings, parents and family members joined in on the event, cheering on their child or running alongside them.
Critical to Active SWV Kids Run Clubs are the volunteer coaches who empower youth to be physically active and serve as role models and cheerleaders to participants. Active SWV would like to recognize the following volunteers for their commitment and service as an Active SWV Run Club Coach:
Active SWV Kids Run Clubs are supported by:
Active SWV is currently recruiting schools in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh and Summers Counties to establish Kids Run Clubs for both winter and spring seasons.
