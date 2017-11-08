Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Thousands of Dollars Worth of Cigarettes

A Beckley man was arrested after allegedly stealing 56 cartons of cigarettes from a local grocery store.



Through various tips given to Beckley Police, Geoff Thomas was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 dollars worth of cigarettes from the Kroger on Harper Road.

Detective Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department said this is a problem that doesn't only affect retailers, but the shoppers that visit the stores.

"It's a problem that affects all consumers and the cost of the goods based on the number of thefts really has an impact," Allard said. "It's something we take seriously, and we're thankful in this case that we were able to quickly get him off the streets and get him charged with this crime."

Beckley Police say if he is convicted, Thomas could face 1 to 10 years in prison. Thomas was taken to the Southern Regional Jail.