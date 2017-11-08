Arson Remains Unsolved in Fayette County

It's been a year since two people were killed in a fire in the Victor community in Fayette County. The deaths of Stephanie Wilburn Waters and Steven Skaggs are still being investigated by West Virginia State Police. While troopers continue to investigate the crime, family members are demanding answers.

"It seems like it was yesterday," the mother of Stephanie Wilburn Waters, Anna Wilburn said. "It's just so unfair."

One year ago Wilburn's life was turned upside down, November 6, 2016 her daughter and her boyfriend died after their trailer in Victor caught fire. West Virginia State Police ruled their deaths as a homicide after discovering this was an act of arson.

"Who did this, who did this terrible act to Stevie and Stephanie?" Wilburn said.

Wilburn knows someone out there committed the crime, but as months pass she waits for answers.

"As time goes on, it's harder because we don't have anyone that's saying anything," Wilburn added. "Something has to be done, it's a community effort."

As the investigation continues and questions remain unanswered, loved ones want Steven and Stephanie to know they have not given up. That's why family and friends gathered on the one year anniversary of the fire to release balloons in the couple's honor.

"This balloon released means there will be justice and we have no forgotten you Stevie and Stephanie," Wilburn said.

The family plans to hold a candlelight vigil at the end of November for the community to attend in hopes to find answers to this unsolved mystery. The grieving mother explained she will fight until the end to find the criminal responsible.

"You can not hide, you can run but you can not hide," Wilburn said.

Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is offering a $5,000 award for any information that will lead to an arrest. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can be left anonymously and information can also be sent to investigators online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.