Raleigh County Could Take Over Little Beaver State Park

A state park that was once in the control of Raleigh County might be soon be returning to the county. For decades Little Beaver State Park has been controlled by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. The DNR lost more than $200,000 in state funding, so they are now in an agreement with Raleigh County to hand over the park.

Raleigh County commissioners explained if this is approved by the legislature they hope to bring positive changes to the park. Commissioners want to renovate the picnic areas, add boating rentals, incorporate some kind of splash park and tie in the 4H camp on the park grounds. Commissioners believe this will be a good thing for the area since there isn't much in that part of the county.

"In the old days there was swimming there, there were activities on the pavilion there and there still is fishing, but the state has agreed if we take it over to continue to stock the lake," the President of the Raleigh County Commission, Byrd White said.

The water at the park has been tested by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and is clean. Commissioners hope that this could help bring in money to the area. County commissioners said they could take over the park as soon as February, but they are awaiting approval from the West Virginia legislature .