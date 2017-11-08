Capito: We Are Going to Go Big and Bold on Tax Reform

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined other Senate Republicans, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and tax reform advocates for an event to highlight the need for pro-growth tax reform. Representatives from the National Taxpayers Union, Americans for Tax Reform, Heritage Action and Americans for Prosperity all participated in the event, signaling broad support for Senate efforts to reform the tax code.

"I do believe this is a move in time for us. We have the opportunity to make a real difference in so many lives across our country," Senator Capito said at the event. "This is our moment. We are going to go big and bold, and I think we are as united as I've seen us."

in August, Senator Capito hosted Secretary Mnuchin in Parkersburg and convened a small business roundtable to discuss how comprehensive tax reform will benefit middle-class families and small businesses. During yesterday's event, she shared stories from the discussion, detailing ways tax reform will help create jobs and raise wages in West Virginia.