Senator Kaine Joins Bipartisan Push to Expand Veteran Caregiver Services to Veterans of all Eras

As the country prepares to commemorate Veterans Day on Saturday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), co-chair of the Senate Military Family Caucus, and am ember of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is co-sponsoring the bipartisan Military and Veterans Caregiver Services Improvement Act to provide support and resources to the millions of caregivers nationwide who provide care for wounded, ill and injured veterans. The bill would help expand a successful program that helps caregivers of veterans by ensuring the program is accessible to veterans of all eras, and making resources available to more of the family members and other loved ones who have taken on a caregiver role for veterans. Virginia is home to nearly 800,000 veterans.

"I'm proud to support legislation to make sure caregivers for veterans - often their spouse, child or another loved one - can access the resources they need," Senator Kaine said. "This legislation honors the service of our veterans of all eras and recognizes the incredible dedication of the people who care for them."

A RAND study commissioned by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, title "Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers," demonstrated that caregivers, often a spouse, parent, child or even a close friend, sacrifice their own physical, emotional and financial well-being in order to provide care to service members and veterans that improves quality of life and can result in faster and improved rehabilitation and recovery.

Among other things, the Military and Veteran Caregiver Services Improvement Act would: