One man is stabbed and killed, another man arrested in McDowell - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

One man stabbed and killed, another arrested in McDowell County

Posted: Updated:
By Meghan Carr, Morning Anchor
Connect
John Thompson John Thompson
Roy Phillips Roy Phillips

WELCH, WV (WVNS)-- State Police are investigating a murder after a man was stabbed and killed in McDowell County.

Tuesday night, November 7, 2017 at 7:50 p.m. troopers responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the Carswell Hollow area.

Troopers said Roy Phillips stabbed John Thompson with a six inch dagger, but instead of contacting 911, Phillips called his landlord. Thompson was taken to the Welch Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Philips faces 1st degree murder and is being held in the McDowell County Holding Facility.

Troopers with the Welch detachment of State Police and a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Stay with 59News on air and online for updates to this story. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.