One man stabbed and killed, another arrested in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS)-- State Police are investigating a murder after a man was stabbed and killed in McDowell County.

Tuesday night, November 7, 2017 at 7:50 p.m. troopers responded to a reported stabbing at a home in the Carswell Hollow area.

Troopers said Roy Phillips stabbed John Thompson with a six inch dagger, but instead of contacting 911, Phillips called his landlord. Thompson was taken to the Welch Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Philips faces 1st degree murder and is being held in the McDowell County Holding Facility.

Troopers with the Welch detachment of State Police and a deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

