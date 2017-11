TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)-- All 100 state House seats were up for grabs in Virginia.

Incumbent Republican James W "Will" Morefield held off a challenge by Democrat W.C. "Bill" Bunch Jr. for the 3rd District House of Delegates race.

The 3rd District covers Tazewell, Bland, Buchanan and Russell Counties.

Morefield took home 78 percent of the vote, compared to Bunch's 22 percent.